Left Menu

Centre is encouraging black marketing of COVID vaccines: Kerala govt to HC

The state government on Wednesday submitted its response to the Kerala High Court on the COVID-19 vaccination policy and said, "The Central government is encouraging black marketing. Why are different rates being fixed? Rates must be fixed based on the cost of production."

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 02-06-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 14:18 IST
Centre is encouraging black marketing of COVID vaccines: Kerala govt to HC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The state government on Wednesday submitted its response to the Kerala High Court on the COVID-19 vaccination policy and said, "The Central government is encouraging black marketing. Why are different rates being fixed? Rates must be fixed based on the cost of production." A bench of Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Kauser Edappagath was hearing the plea and posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

The state government further said, "Private hospitals are able to procure from the black market but the government is not getting. Companies cannot be allowed to play in between the pandemic. How can private hospitals be allowed to the black market? Exorbitant prices being charged. Kerala has placed an order of one crore vaccines. Private hospitals are making orders and giving vaccines to their employees in priority and not maintaining the policy which says everyone has to register under Cowin app for the vaccine." Court asked the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Raj Kumar, who appeared for Centre, "why can't states be given some priority if they are will to pay?"

Court also asked ASG to get instructions on the aspect of prioritisation of state orders for the vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021