Left Menu

Asian San Francisco officer attacked in possible hate crime

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 02-06-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 14:18 IST
Asian San Francisco officer attacked in possible hate crime

A San Francisco police officer responding to a call about a man making threats to people in Chinatown was attacked by the suspect, who was later arrested on assault and hate crime charges, authorities said.

Surveillance video showed the female officer, who is of Asian descent, approach Gerardo Contreras on Friday and tell him to turn around and put his hands on his head.

The 33-year-old turned around, but while the officer puts on plastic gloves before patting him down, he turned back to face her and shoved her and then wrestled with her on the ground.

The video first made public by the San Francisco Police Officers Association showed four men rushing to help, hitting Contreras and trying to pull him off the officer as he punches her in the head and face. Shortly afterward, other officers arrived and arrested Contreras, who is apparently homeless with mental health issues and a record of prior arrests.

It wasn't immediately known if Contreras has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The attack comes amid a wave of assaults against Asian Americans in San Francisco and across the country since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S.

The officer has worked for the department for five years and suffered bumps and bruises, Tony Montoya, president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, told the San Francisco Chronicle. Police spokesperson Robert Rueca confirmed the assault to the newspaper, saying, “We are not confirming the suspect's statements toward witnesses or the Asian female officer. Our investigation is looking at aspects of this assault on the officer, which includes a possible hate crime and motive.” Michael Waldorf had just finished eating dinner with his family when he saw the attack and jumped in with others to help the officer.

''He's a big guy; he was not letting go. He had a death grip on her. And he was not letting go,” Waldorf told KGO-TV. “I saw it as an emergency. She needed our help, and she needed it right away,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021