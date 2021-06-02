Left Menu

Guj: Man sentenced to life for killing three family members

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 02-06-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 14:46 IST
Guj: Man sentenced to life for killing three family members
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has sentenced a 42-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing three members of his family with the help of his father in a suicide pact in Gujarat's Rajkot.

The court of additional sessions judge P N Dave on Tuesday sentenced accused Alpesh Vajani to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of strangling to death his wife Deepali (36), mother Bharati (63) and son Madhav (5) on October 15, 2017.

The accused and his father Jitu Vajani (67) were arrested for killing three members of their family, on the basis of a suicide note written by the former, it was stated.

The accused in the suicide note had cited that the family was under heavy debt due to his mother's illness and he had entered a suicide pact with his wife and parents.

Alpesh had also stated in the note that he and his father and were unable to kill themselves by hanging from the ceiling of their home and were going to commit suicide by coming under a train.

The case against Jitu Vajani was abated after he died in jail a year ago.

The duo had strangled the victims with a dupatta and had decided to hang themselves from the ceiling of their home, and later by coming under a moving train, but had failed to do so after developing cold feet.

The prosecution used the suicide note as evidence against the accused, and produced it along with a report from an hand writing expert.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021