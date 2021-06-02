Left Menu

Tripura man, accused of raping daughter, found dead: Police

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 02-06-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 15:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in the North Tripura district, days after his family accused him of raping his 17-year-old daughter, police said on Wednesday.

The man, a daily wager, was found hanging from a tree near his house on Tuesday, they said.

''According to preliminary investigation, it is a case of suicide,'' Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said.

His family members lodged a complaint on Monday, accusing him of raping his daughter, police said.

The alleged incident of the rape happened on Friday, as per the complaint.

An investigation into the incidents is underway, police said.

