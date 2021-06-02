Three policemen injured when villagers attack them in UP

Three policemen were injured when villagers attacked a police team in Mamsi village on Wednesday when they went there to stop illegal mining.

On complaint of illegal mining of mud by some farmers, a police team reached the village in Pahadi area this morning. They were attacked by the villagers in which police constables Pankaj, Deepak and Narendra were injured, Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stable.

The SP said that 11 villagers have been arrested in this connection and a probe is on in the matter.

