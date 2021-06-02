Widening of NH to affect Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary,NGT asks Chief Wildlife Warden of UP to look

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Chief Wildlife Warden of Uttar Pradesh to look into a plea alleging that the proposed widening of the national highway 119 will affect the eco sensitive zone of Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary located in five districts of the state. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the Chief Wildlife Warden at Lucknow that if there is any violation of law is noticed, remedial action be taken, as may be found necessary, according to law. The Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary is spread over districts of Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Hapur, Bijnor and Amroha.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Dr. Ashok Shastri against widening of the road cutting across the ESZ as it would be illegal and in violation of the 2018 notification issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forests. The tribunal said the notification sought to be enforced is only a proposal.

“The applicant has stated that final Notification is presumed to have been issued but is not available. Thus, widening of the road cutting across the ESZ will be illegal and in violation of the Notification in pursuance of Notification dated February 2, 2018.

“We find that the application is based on non-existent edifice. All contentions are based only on a proposed Notification without showing that final notification in pursuance thereof has been ever issued. Thus, violations assumed are imaginary,” the bench also comprising Justice Sudhir Agarwal said. The NGT said though in absence of final notification no case is made out for interference by it, by way of abundant caution, “we direct that the Chief Wildlife Warden, UP at Lucknow may look into the matter and if there is any violation of law noticed, remedial action be taken, as may be found necessary, according to law,” the bench said.

The petitioner stated that by the said notification, area of 15 Km. from the boundary of the said sanctuary was proposed to be declared Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ).

The applicant has further contended that in violation of the said Notification, public notice has been issued to the effect land mentioned therein was to vest in the State of UP for broadening of the National Highway No. 119.

