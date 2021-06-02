Left Menu

MP: Five killed; five injured as loading vehicle overturns

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 02-06-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 15:23 IST
MP: Five killed; five injured as loading vehicle overturns
Five persons, including three children, were killed and as many were injured when a loading vehicle laden with wheat overturned in Jourasi Ghati area of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Wednesday, police said.

In incident took place in the early hours of the day, when Nayagaon residents Govinddas Sahu and Lakhan Singh were travelling with their families to Gwalior from Narwar town in Shivpuri district, said Jairaj Kuber, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rural.

The victims were travelling in the loading vehicle carrying wheat, when it suddenly overturned while negotiating a turn in Jourasi Ghati, the official said.

Four persons were killed on the spot, while another victim succumbed to the injuries at a hospital, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Govinddas Sahu (40), Seema Singh (35) her son Kanha (12) and her daughters Sapna (10) and Santoshi (6), it was stated.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment in the Government Jaiarogya Hospital, he said, adding that the police are probing the incident.

