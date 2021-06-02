Left Menu

Belarus dissident to file complaint in Poland against Lukashenko after threats

Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushko said on Wednesday he would file a complaint with the Polish prosecutor's office against President Alexander Lukashenko and other officials due to threats of physical violence against him.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 02-06-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 15:27 IST
Belarus dissident to file complaint in Poland against Lukashenko after threats
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushko said on Wednesday he would file a complaint with the Polish prosecutor's office against President Alexander Lukashenko and other officials due to threats of physical violence against him. Belarusian dissidents abroad say they have faced a new wave of threats since Minsk provoked international outrage by scrambling a warplane to intercept a Ryanair aircraft and arrest a dissident journalist in May.

"I want to tell prosecutors that crimes may be committed against me including kidnapping, unlawful deprivation of liberty and even killing me and other Belarusian opposition activists who emigrated," Pavel Latushko said. "I constantly receive threats from the Belarusian regime, threatening my life, health, and safety."

Latushko said he believed there is a "real threat" Belarus may conduct actions against opposition politicians in Poland and other European Union member states, adding he hoped the EU would introduce effective sanctions against Alexander Lukashenko's regime. Asset freezes and travel bans are part of a package of new sanctions on Belarus from EU states after a Ryanair flight was urged to land in Minsk on May 23, where dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend were arrested.

"This act of state terrorism which took place in the airspace is just a harbinger of what awaits (Belarusian) democratic leaders on EU territory," said Michal Szczerba, a member of the Polish parliament's committee on Belarus. Belarusian authorities say they are battling foreign-backed terrorists and plotters intent on revolution and regime change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021