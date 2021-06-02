Left Menu

Covid: 2 health workers booked for packing test stick without taking sample

The video shows an elderly man waiting for his Covid test while lab technician Nitesh Kumar opens the kit and then packs it without taking the sample.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 02-06-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 15:37 IST
Police on Wednesday booked two health workers after a video surfaced on social media showing them packing and sending a Covid test stick for analysis without actually taking the sample.

Basti District Magistrate Saumya Agarwal also ordered a probe into Monday's incident which took place at Manjharia Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Mahripur village in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district. The video shows an elderly man waiting for his Covid test while lab technician Nitesh Kumar opens the kit and then packs it without taking the sample. Ward boy Mohammad Hassan can be seen filling up the form with the man's details. This will result in the ''test'' not showing any valid result and spoiling the kit, officials said. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Basti, Dr Anuj Kumar has suspended Hassan and ordered the termination of services of the lab technician. An FIR was registered against Kumar and Hassan at Nagar police station under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 3 of the Epidemic Act, police said.

