Bike-borne miscreants shoot dead 25-yr-old man in UP’s Azamgarh

PTI | Azamgarh(Up) | Updated: 02-06-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 15:38 IST
A 25-year-old man was on Wednesday shot dead by three bike-borne miscreants in Mohammadpur Feti village in Bardah area, police said.

Banti Singh sustained six bullet injuries and died on the spot, they said.

The miscreants fled from the scene after the incident which has created panic in the village. According to police, the shooting is suspected to be a fallout of enmity due to the recent panchayat polls. An FIR has been registered in this regard against three people, they said, adding that search is on to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

