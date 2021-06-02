India at 3rd position globally with over 21 crore vaccinations so far: G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that with over 21 crore of its people vaccinated against Covid, India ranks third globally in absolute number of Covid-19 doses administered till now among its citizens till date. Reddy said that many as 21,85,00,000 people have been vaccinated across the country so far.

The Union Minister on Wednesday inaugurated a drive-through vaccination centre in the age group 18-44 years in the Chanakyapuri area of the national capital. Speaking to media persons, he said, ""There is a large-scale vaccination drive going on. Compared to other countries of the world, India is the third country to inoculate so many people."

Advertisement

"So far 21,85,00,000 beneficiaries of Covid vaccine have been inoculated. All states and union territories have picked up the momentum to vaccinate its people. The government made an action plan to vaccinate everyone by the end of December. They also made an action plan to manufacture approximately 250 crore Covid vaccines." The country has also been importing vaccines from abroad. The biggest import consignment of the Covid-19 vaccine in India till date was received on Tuesday with 56.6 tonnes of Russia's Sputnik V vaccines. A specially chartered freighter landed at Hyderabad airport in the early hours.

Stressing on the continuous effort of the government to import vaccines, Reddy said that there are talks about procuring Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine and US pharmaceutical-based Covid-19 vaccine - Pfizer. "We are also importing Covid vaccine from foreign countries. We received the stock of Sputnik V in Hyderabad yesterday. There are talks about getting Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Pfizer too in the coming days," said the Union Minister.

Reddy assured that in the next seven to eight months, everyone will get their vaccination doses. The vaccination centre at Chanakyapuri is the fourth drive-through centre to come up in Delhi. Earlier on May 30, a drive-through centre was opened at Saket's DLF Avenue mall. The first such centre was set up at Vegas Mall in Dwarka and the second at Saket's Select City Walk mall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)