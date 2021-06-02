Electricity department official held after lineman electrocuted in UP

An electricity department official was held for the negligence of duty in connection with the death of a lineman, who was electrocuted after he came in contact with a high tension wire in a village here, police said.

The official, Vinod Kumar, a sub-station house officer at the powerhouse, was arrested after an FIR was lodged against him on the complaint of the victim's family.

The incident took place on Monday when the victim, Jasvant Singh (50), was connecting a line with a new transformer in Chokda village under Charthawal police station.

