HC asks Maha to respond to PIL on visually impaired COVID-19 patients

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra government to respond to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking healthcare facilities for visually impaired persons who have contracted COVID-19.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni directed the state government to file the reply by June 10, the next date of hearing.

The PIL, filed by Swagat Thorat, editor of a Braille magazine, highlighted the lack of healthcare facilities for visually impaired people.

The plea, which was filed through advocates Asim Sarode and Ajinkya Udane, sought reliefs such as special COVID-19 wards, specially trained medical staff and vaccination facilities for visually impaired persons.

The PIL also sought a direction to the state disability commissioner to inform the court about the number of visually impaired patients who had died of the viral infection, and sought compensation or financial support for their families.

