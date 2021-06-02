Left Menu

HC asks Maha to respond to PIL on visually impaired COVID-19 patients

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 16:35 IST
HC asks Maha to respond to PIL on visually impaired COVID-19 patients
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra government to respond to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking healthcare facilities for visually impaired persons who have contracted COVID-19.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni directed the state government to file the reply by June 10, the next date of hearing.

The PIL, filed by Swagat Thorat, editor of a Braille magazine, highlighted the lack of healthcare facilities for visually impaired people.

The plea, which was filed through advocates Asim Sarode and Ajinkya Udane, sought reliefs such as special COVID-19 wards, specially trained medical staff and vaccination facilities for visually impaired persons.

The PIL also sought a direction to the state disability commissioner to inform the court about the number of visually impaired patients who had died of the viral infection, and sought compensation or financial support for their families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021