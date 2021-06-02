Left Menu

Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy

PTI | Jasper | Updated: 02-06-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 16:47 IST
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
  • Country:
  • United States

A child found dead in a Texas motel room is believed to be a boy reported missing in Houston, police said.

Authorities had been searching for Samuel Olson, who was reported missing May 27 in Houston. On Tuesday night, police recovered a child's body from a motel room in Jasper, about 135 miles (215 kilometers) northeast of Houston, and authorities believe it is the boy, Houston police Chief Troy Finner said.

A possible suspect was being questioned and more information was expected to be released later Wednesday, Finner said.

The boy would have turned 6 over the weekend, police said.

The person who reported Samuel missing told police that he'd been taken May 27 from his home by an unknown male, but authorities have not been able to verify that report, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Houston police Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite told the newspaper that the last confirmed sighting of Samuel was April 30 at his school.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021