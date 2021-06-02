Left Menu

Erdogan says Turkey could target refugee camp deep inside Iraq

Turkish forces have stepped up attacks on bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) inside northern Iraq over the last year, focusing their firepower and incursions mainly on a strip of territory up to 30 km (about 20 miles) inside Iraq. But Erdogan said Makhmour, a camp 180 km south of the Turkish border that has hosted thousands of Turkish refugees for more than two decades, was an "incubator" for militants and must be tackled.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 02-06-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 16:47 IST
Erdogan says Turkey could target refugee camp deep inside Iraq
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

President Tayyip Erdogan has warned Iraq that Turkey will "clean up" a refugee camp that it says provides a haven for Kurdish militants, threatening to take its long military campaign deeper inside Iraqi territory. Turkish forces have stepped up attacks on bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) inside northern Iraq over the last year, focusing their firepower and incursions mainly on a strip of territory up to 30 km (about 20 miles) inside Iraq.

But Erdogan said Makhmour, a camp 180 km south of the Turkish border that has hosted thousands of Turkish refugees for more than two decades, was an "incubator" for militants and must be tackled. "If the United Nations does not clean it up, we will do it as a UN member," Erdogan said, adding that Ankara believed Makhmour posed as great a threat as the PKK's stronghold in the Qandil mountains further north.

"How long are we supposed to be patient about it?" he told Turkish state broadcaster TRT in an interview late on Tuesday. A senior Iraqi official told Reuters that Turkey complained last week to Baghdad about "terrorist activities launched by the PKK from their camp in Makhmour against Turkey".

Security commanders and local officials investigated the Turkish complaint and told the government that the Makhmour camp was controlled by PKK fighters who did not allow access to government forces, the official said. An Iraqi government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The camp was established in the 1990s when thousands of Kurds from Turkey crossed the border in a movement Ankara says was deliberately provoked by the PKK. The PKK designated a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union, has fought an insurgency against the state in mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey since 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

Makhmour was targeted by Turkish airstrikes a year ago, although there were no reports of casualties at the time, a senior Turkish official said it was now a priority for Ankara. "Makhmour camp is being used as one of the logistics centers in attacks against Turkey or the Turkish Armed Forces," the official said. "It's time now, it has to be cleansed of PKK."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021