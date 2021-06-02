HC questions Juhi Chawla for raising 5G issue in court without approaching government
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court Wednesday questioned actress-environmentalist Juhi Chawla for directly filing a suit against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country without giving any representation to the government on her concerns related to the technology.
Justice J R Midha said the plaintiffs, Chawla and two others, were required to first approach the government for their rights and if denied, they should come to the court.
The court after hearing the arguments of various parties reserved its order on the suit.
The plea claimed that 5G wireless technology plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to the earth’s ecosystems.
The suit, filed by Chawla, Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani, said that if the telecom industry’s plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, animal, bird, insect and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earth
- Veeresh Malik
- Teena Vachani
- Chawla
- Juhi Chawla
- J R Midha
- The Delhi High Court
ALSO READ
Juhi Chawla walks down 'colourful' street in Cape Town, calls it 'a creative high'
Juhi Chawla defines 'peace' with mesmerising picture of setting sun
Man sings Juhi Chawla’s songs, interrupts proceedings on her plea against 5G in HC
Actress Juhi Chawla files plea in Delhi HC against 5G technology, hearing on June 2
Ebro India donates oxygen generating plant at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College in Haryana