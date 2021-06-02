UP: 28-yr-old undertrial prisoner hangs self in jail
PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 02-06-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 17:13 IST
- Country:
- India
An undertrial prisoner hanged himself in Amhat jail in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Wednesday, police said.
Vipin Yadav (28), resident of Tikriya village in Amethi district, hanged himself at around 10 am in the district jail, Kotwali city in-charge Sandeep Kumar Rai said.
Advertisement
Yadav was arrested on April 23 in connection with a murder case and sent to prison, Rai said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Congress asks why COVID vaccine exported abroad amid shortage in India
Over 30 Covid deaths during May in Uttarakhand's Roorkee village, say locals; administration rejects claim
Portals of Uttarakhand's Badrinath Temple open
COVID-19: Online registration hurdling inoculation of labourers in Uttarakhand
32 people in village in Uttarakhand test positive