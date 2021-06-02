Left Menu

Mamata calls Centre's claim of vaccinating all citizens before Dec 2021 a 'hoax'

Claiming that BJP-led Union government is not sending vaccines to states, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Centre's claim to complete COVID-19 vaccination in India by December 2021, and called it a hoax.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Claiming that BJP-led Union government is not sending vaccines to states, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Centre's claim to complete COVID-19 vaccination in India by December 2021, and called it a hoax. "That (vaccinating all citizens before Dec 2021) is just a hoax. They just say baseless things. The Centre is not sending vaccines to the state government. The Centre should procure vaccines for states and give it free of cost to all," said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

On May 28, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar has said India will vaccinate all its people against COVID-19 by December 2021. Javadekar had said, "The Union Health Ministry last week explained the framework of the administration of 216 crore COVID vaccine doses by December 2021. It means 108 crore people will be vaccinated. It clearly mentioned the vaccines like Covaxin, Covishied, Zydus Cadila, Sputnik V and others for the purpose. So people should understand the immunization against COVID in India will be completed before December 2021."

His remarks came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pointed out that only three per cent of the country's population have been vaccinated since the vaccination drive began on January 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

