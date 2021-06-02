Left Menu

Man, 60, killed in scuffle over land dispute in UP village

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 02-06-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old man was killed and four of his family members sustained minor injuries during a scuffle over a land dispute in a village here on Wednesday, police said.

The victim was identified as Punna, a resident of Nagla Alampur village of the Khanpur Police Station area.

In the scuffle with the families of his brothers, Punna’s son and daughter-in-law were among the injured.

His family had informed police about another brawl with his brothers – Rakesh and Dharamveer – on Tuesday but no action was taken, police said.

Inspector Shailendra Singh Jadaun was suspended and constable Shamim Saifi transferred for negligence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

