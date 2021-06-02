Left Menu

After assault on doctor, IMA Assam demands deployment of armed forces in all healthcare establishments

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Assam on Wednesday demanded that armed forces should be deployed in all healthcare establishments along with stringent rules to prevent any incident of violence against healthcare workers.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Assam on Wednesday demanded that armed forces should be deployed in all healthcare establishments along with stringent rules to prevent any incident of violence against healthcare workers. This comes after a doctor, Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati, posted at the COVID-19 facility in Assam's Hojai district was attacked by a mob on Tuesday following a patient's death.

Referring to the incident, IMA Assam president Dr Satyajit Borah said, "All those people must be booked under stringent laws. They should be booked under Epidemic Act and also the Assam Medicare Service Act should be invoked. We demand a Fast-track trial and a verdict should be delivered within three months." "The government should come out with a permanent solution. We demand that government should put up armed forces in all the healthcare establishments, including the COVID care centres," he added.

Earlier, Indian Medical Association President Dr JA Jayalal also expressed anguish over the incident in which a doctor was assaulted in Assam's Hojai district and demanded that the Central Government should declare hospitals as a "protective zone". The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an effective and strong law "against healthcare violence".

As many as 24 people have been arrested in connection with the thrashing of a doctor in Assam's Hojai district, informed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday. (ANI)

