Russian activist Pivovarov says he faces two-month detention
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-06-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 17:40 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A Russian court on Wednesday ruled to keep opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov, who was detained earlier this week, in custody for two months, pending trial, according to a post on his Telegram channel.
Police removed Pivovarov, a former director of Open Russia, a now-defunct opposition group linked to exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, from a flight that was about to take off to the Polish capital Warsaw from St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport late on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
