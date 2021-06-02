Left Menu

J&K admin directs officials to meet public, hear grievances

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-06-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 18:09 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday directed its senior officers to fix time slots for hearing public grievances in person or through phone or video-conferencing.

In an order, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary of the General Administration Department, said that due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, government’s interaction with the public got affected as there was limited mobility.

“In order to facilitate the redressal of these issues/grievances, it has been decided that all Administrative Secretaries shall be available for attending public grievances on daily basis (except on days of tour) between 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in person or on notified telephone numbers or on video conferencing facility for redressal of public grievances,” the order said.

The schedules, telephone numbers and web links will be widely publicised, it added.

