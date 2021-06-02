Left Menu

Ex-minister facing charges of sexual assault seeks advance bail

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-06-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 18:30 IST
Ex-minister facing charges of sexual assault seeks advance bail
  • Country:
  • India

Former AIADMK minister Dr M Manikandan, fearing arrest in a sexual harassment case, moved the Madras High Court on Wednesday seeking anticipatory bail.

Following a complaint from a woman, a case against him was registered by the police for offences, including cheating and rape.

Denying the charges, Manikandan submitted that the complainant was very well aware that he is a married man and claimed she was in a consensual relationship with him.

Hence, the consent was an active one as she was aware of the consequences of the alleged relationship. Hence, the offences under sections dealing with rape and cheating cannot be sustained.

She has been threatening him to extort money with a few persons and there was no material prima facie to make out a case under this section, the petitioner claimed.

He further alleged the complainant is an extortionist and operates a gang to set up honey traps for vulnerable persons in society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021