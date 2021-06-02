Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

EU agrees to add Japan to safe travel list, holds off on Britain

Advertisement

European Union governments agreed on Wednesday to add Japan to their small list of countries from which they will allow non-essential travel, while holding off until at least mid-June for British tourists, EU sources said on Tuesday. Ambassadors from the EU's 27 countries approved the addition of Japan at a meeting on Wednesday, with the change to take effect in the coming days.

Salvage of Indonesian submarine ends as questions over military hardware loom

Indonesia ended salvage efforts on Wednesday to retrieve a disaster-stricken submarine that cost 53 lives and prompted questions over the maintenance of military equipment in the world's fourth most populous nation. The 44-year-old submarine lost contact with the Indonesian navy on April 21 while preparing for a torpedo drill in the Bali Sea, triggering a desperate international search and rescue effort to find it before oxygen supplies ran out.

Russian court rejects Navalny's attempt to quash his 'flight risk' jail status

A Russian court on Wednesday rejected a lawsuit brought by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny designed to force his prison to overturn his designation as 'a flight risk,' his Anti-Corruption Foundation said on Twitter. Navalny says the designation was used as a pretext to wake him up every hour during the night to verify his whereabouts, a practice he has called absurd.

UK's Johnson says COVID data ambiguous on June reopening

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday there was nothing in the data to suggest England's COVID restrictions couldn't end on June 21, but he remains cautious as it is unclear how protected the population would be against a new surge. "I can see nothing in the data at the moment that means we can't go ahead with step four, or the opening up on June 21st, but we've got to be so cautious," he told reporters.

Boycott and bombings mar Myanmar's new school year

No more than a quarter of Myanmar's more than 12 million pupils enrolled for the new school year amid a protest boycott against military rule and in the wake of a series of bombings, an official of a teachers' group said. There were noticeably fewer students at many schools in the main city of Yangon as the new academic year began on Tuesday for the first time since both the Feb. 1 coup and the relaxation of curbs imposed last year against the spread of COVID-19.

Iran nuclear deal parties to wrap up latest round of talks in Vienna

The remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal will meet in Vienna on Wednesday, the European Union announced, as diplomats said the meeting will wrap up the latest round of talks on reviving the deal and adjourn discussions for at least a week. Such meetings of the remaining parties - Iran, Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany and the European Union - in a format known as the Joint Commission have punctuated and bookended indirect talks between Iran and the United States on both countries returning to full compliance with the 2015 deal.

Chemical cargo ship sinks off Sri Lanka, fouling rich fishing waters

A cargo ship carrying tonnes of chemicals sank off Sri Lanka's west coast, its navy said on Wednesday, and tonnes of plastic pellets have fouled the country's rich fishing waters in one of its worst-ever marine disasters. The government on Wednesday suspended fishing along an 80-km (50-mile) stretch of the island's coastline, affecting 5,600 fishing boats, and hundreds of soldiers have been deployed to clean affected beaches.

Israel's Lapid enlists Gantz, moves closer to unseating Netanyahu

Israel's opposition leader moved closer to unseating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and forming a new government after agreeing terms with several parties including one led by Defence Minister Benny Gantz, a spokesman said. During a 12-year run in top office, Netanyahu has been an often polarising figure at home and abroad. An end to his tenure may bring reprieve from domestic political turmoil, but major shifts in Israel's foreign policy appear less likely from the staunch U.S. ally.

Erdogan says Turkey could target refugee camp deep inside Iraq

President Tayyip Erdogan has warned Iraq that Turkey will "clean up" a refugee camp which it says provides a safe haven for Kurdish militants, threatening to take its long military campaign deeper inside Iraqi territory. Turkish forces have stepped up attacks on bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) inside northern Iraq over the last year, focusing their firepower and incursions mainly on a strip of territory up to 30 km (about 20 miles) inside Iraq.

Explainer: So far, low risk of human spread of H10N3 bird flu

A 41-year-old man in China's eastern province of Jiangsu has been confirmed as the first human case of infection with a rare strain of bird flu known as H10N3, Beijing's National Health Commission (NHC) has said. The man, a resident of the city of Zhenjiang, was hospitalized on April 28 and diagnosed with H10N3 on May 28, the health commission said on Tuesday, adding that his condition is stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)