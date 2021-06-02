UP: Absconding man held for killing wife over not being served salad

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday two days after killing his wife and critically injuring his son for allegedly not being served salad with his meal, police said.

The accused, Murli Singh, was caught by a police team after he was found hiding in a nearby jungle, they said.

The killing took place during dinner at the couple's house in Gogwan Jalalpur village under Babri police station area on Monday night, police said.

Singh attacked his wife Sudesh with a spade and their 20-year-old son Ajay, who sustained serious injuries as he tried to save her, they said.

The accused had escaped from the spot soon after the incident. Police had registered a case under IPC Sections 302 and 307 against Singh, Station House Officer Nem Chand said.

The couple's son is still recovering in hospital, police said.

