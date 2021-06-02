Left Menu

Cooking gas cylinder blast kills eight in UP

The district administration is extending monetary help to the next of kin of the deceased and affected persons under different schemes, he said Since the financial condition of the deceased was not good, there is a move to get them help through the Chief Ministers discretionary fund, the DM added.Shahi said directions have been issued for a thorough probe into the incident.Officials said the injured are undergoing treatment in Lucknow.According to police sources, an ATS team from Ayodhya has reached the spot and is carrying out investigations.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 02-06-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 19:07 IST
Cooking gas cylinder blast kills eight in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people, including three children, were killed and seven others severely injured when a two-storey building collapsed following a cooking gas cylinder blast here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Tikri village, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed shock over the deaths and directed officials to provide better treatment to the injured. He asked the district magistrate to enquire the cause of the incident and submit the report to the government at the earliest.

''An LPG cylinder exploded in the house of one Nurul Hasan around 10 pm on Tuesday, which led to the double-storey building to collapse. Eight people died in the incident while seven others were seriously injured,'' District Magistrate Markandey Shahi said.

The deceased have been identified as Nisar Ahmad (35), Rubina Bano (32), Shamshad (28), Sairunisha (35), Shahbaz (14), Noori Saba (12), Meraj (11) and Mohammad Shoeab (2).

Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra said policemen rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

''Forensic teams are collecting samples from the site and a probe has been ordered into the incident,'' he said.

Shahi said the house of Nurul Hasan was completely destroyed while that of his neighbour Somnath Prajapati was damaged. The district administration is extending monetary help to the next of kin of the deceased and affected persons under different schemes, he said Since the financial condition of the deceased was not good, there is a move to get them help through the Chief Minister's discretionary fund, the DM added.

Shahi said directions have been issued for a thorough probe into the incident.

Officials said the injured are undergoing treatment in Lucknow.

According to police sources, an ATS team from Ayodhya has reached the spot and is carrying out investigations. The remains of the LPG cylinder have not been found yet, they said.

The family of Hasan was also dealing in firecrackers’ business and there are chances that explosive material could have been present in the house, the sources said. But no police or administrative official has so far issued any statement.

According to Niyaz Ahmed, the brother of Hasan, who lives a little distance away, all the family members had gathered on Tuesday night for dinner. The LPG stove was lit inside the house for making 'kadha' in the night and it was when all members were outside that there was a blast and the house collapsed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021