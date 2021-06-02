Sundance Resources refers iron ore dispute with Cameroon to arbitration
Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 02-06-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 19:07 IST
Australia's Sundance Resources has referred its iron ore dispute with the government of Cameroon to international arbitration, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
