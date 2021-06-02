Left Menu

Mumbai: Cop, 3 others held for cheating jeweller of gold worth Rs 1.25cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 19:15 IST
Mumbai: Cop, 3 others held for cheating jeweller of gold worth Rs 1.25cr
A police constable and three others have been arrested for allegedly cheating a jeweller and his associate of gold bars worth Rs 1.25 crore in Byculla here, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team on Tuesday arrested constable Khalil Kadar Shaikh (47), his aides Ravindra Kunchikurve (36), Santosh Nakte (27), both the resident of Sewree, and a manager of jeweller's shop in Lalbaug area, he said.

The incident took place near Byculla police colony on Monday evening, when jeweller Bharat Jain (56) and his associate were travelling to their factory on a two-wheeler to deliver gold bars, the official said.

The duo was intercepted by two motorcycle-borne men, one of them wearing a police uniform, he said.

The men posed as policemen and asked the victims to produce documents for the vehicle. While checking the documents, the accused forcefully took away a leather bag, which contained gold bars weighing 2,480 gm and fled, the official said.

Jain and his associate approached the Byculla police station and lodged a complaint of cheating, and an FIR was subsequently registered, he said.

The crime branch's unit 3 had started a parallel probe, during which they analysed number plates of the two vehicles used in the crime and zeroed in on the suspects, including constable Shaikh, who is attached to the local arms unit in Naigaon, the official said.

The police have recovered 1,045 gm of gold, two motorcycles and four mobile phones from the accused, he said, adding the further probe is underway.

