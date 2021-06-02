Left Menu

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 02-06-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 19:25 IST
Wife of policeman killed in 2016 Mathura clashes disappointed with govt's non fulfilment of promises
The wife of Superintendent of Police (city) Mukul Dwivedi, who was killed during clashes in Mathura on June 2, 2016, on Wednesday said she is disappointed with the government for not fulfilling its promises.

Neither Jawahar Bagh has been renamed after my husband nor the promise to complete the CBI investigation within three months has been honoured, Archana Dwivedi told reporters after paying tributes to her husband in Navgrah Vatika along with Special DGC Mathura Alka Upamanyu. At least 29 people, including Mukul Dwivedi and Farah police station officer Santosh Yadav, were killed in the clashes during a drive to evict illegal occupants of Jawahar Bagh in Mathura by members, believed to be of Azad Bharat Vidhik Vaicharik Kranti Satyagrahi.

The widow of the late SP was appointed as a gazetted officer and assured that a renovated Jawahar Bagh will be renamed after her husband while his statue will also be installed there. She was also promised that an investigation by the CBI will be completed within three months. She said she will send a memorandum to the government to remind it of its commitment.

The country will never forget the supreme sacrifice of Mukul Dwivedi, Upamanyu said.

The special DGC said if the government fails to honour its commitment, Archana Dwivedi will build a memorial of the slain officer if some land is allotted in Jawahar Bagh.

