Cyclone Tauktae: TN CM announces Rs 20L each to kin of 21 missing fishermen

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-06-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 19:39 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a relief of Rs 20 lakh each to the kin of 21 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who went missing during cyclone Tauktae last month, the state government said on Wednesday.

Separately, the Coast Guard and other agencies were involved in search operations to locate the missing fishermen after Stalin took it up with the Centre, an official release here said.

As many as nine fishermen who set sail from Nagapattinam have gone missing after their boat capsized near Lakshadweep while 12 others from Kanyakumari also are missing.

The latter were part of a fishing team that set sail from Beypore in Kerala, the release said, adding the 21 missing persons could not be traced even after over 15 days of search operations.

''Therefore, considering the humble background of the 21 fishermen's families, Chief Minister Stalin has directed a relief of Rs 20 lakh each to their kin,'' it said.

