Explosives seized, 4 arrested in stone-crushing unit

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 02-06-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 19:41 IST
Karimnagar (Telangana) June 2(PTI): Ten quintals of ammonium nitrate were seized from a stone-crushing unit and four people arrested while two others escaped, a police official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Telangana police seized the explosive substance meant for unauthorised use, said Karimnagar Police Commissioner V.B.Kamalasan Reddy.

''We have arrested four people, seized 10 quintals of ammonium nitrate in 20 gunny bags and a trolley,'' he said.

Two of the four arrested gave the police the slip, he added.

A case under Explosives Act was registered and the arrested were remanded in judicial custody, the police said adding that efforts to nab the absconding two were on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

