Policeman injured in firing in J-K's Pulwama
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-06-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 19:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Srinagar, Jun 2 (PTI) A police constable was injured in firing in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday.
Constable Amjid Khan, posted at Special Operations Group (SOG) camp in Tral, was brought to SMHS hospital here with firearm injury in the abdomen, the officials said.
Advertisement
They said preliminary investigation has revealed that the Khan suffered injuries when a suspect snatched the rifle of the policeman and opened fire on him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Over 30 Covid deaths during May in Uttarakhand's Roorkee village, say locals; administration rejects claim
Uttarakhand Congress asks why COVID vaccine exported abroad amid shortage in India
Portals of Uttarakhand's Badrinath Temple open
COVID-19: Online registration hurdling inoculation of labourers in Uttarakhand
SIT set up after 186 oxygen cylinders go missing from Jharkhand hospital