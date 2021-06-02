U.S. issues sanctions against three Bulgarians, 64 entities -Treasury
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 19:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Treasury Department imposed Global Magnitsky-related sanctions on Wednesday on 64 companies and three Bulgarians, according to the department's website.
The action targets Vassil Kroumov Bojkov, a prominent Bulgarian businessman; Delyan Slavchev Peevski, a former member of Parliament and Ilko Dimitrov Zhelyazkov, a former government official, the Treasury website said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The U.S. Treasury Department
- Treasury
- Parliament
- Bulgarians
- Bulgarian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Treasury's Yellen says tax hike, infrastructure plan will boost profits
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb with tech shares, Treasury yields fall, cryptos bounce
U.S. Treasury says can shrink $7 trillion 'tax gap' by 10% over next decade
Crypto recovery rally fades as Treasury proposal weighs on gains
U.S. Treasury seeks reporting of cryptocurrency transfers, doubling of IRS workforce