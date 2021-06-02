U.S. issues sanctions against three Bulgarians, 64 entities -Treasury

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed Global Magnitsky-related sanctions on Wednesday on 64 companies and three Bulgarians, according to the department's website.

The action targets Vassil Kroumov Bojkov, a prominent Bulgarian businessman; Delyan Slavchev Peevski, a former member of Parliament and Ilko Dimitrov Zhelyazkov, a former government official, the Treasury website said.

