Army Chief Gen Naravane on two-day visit to Kashmir, to review security situation

PTI | Srinagar/Newdelhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 19:59 IST
Army Chief General M M Naravane arrived on a two-day visit to Kashmir on Wednesday to review the prevailing security situation in the union territory as the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) completed 100 days.

On his arrival at Srinagar, the Army Chief, accompanied by Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Y K Joshi and Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen D P Pandey, visited units and formations in the hinterland where he was briefed by the local commanders on the existing security situation, an Army official said.

He said Gen Naravane was also briefed about the measures being taken to identify and target the overground workers (OGWs) network involved in radicalisation and recruitment of youth into terrorist ranks.

Efforts to prevent local recruitment and facilitate the surrender of local terrorists were also discussed, the official said.

The arrival of the Army Chief in Kashmir assumes significance as it comes on a day when the fresh ceasefire between India and Pakistan along the LoC completed 100 days.

India and Pakistan had on February 25 this year released a joint statement announcing a ceasefire along the Line of Control, following talks between their Directors General of Military Operations.

Gen Naravane, while interacting with troops, expressed his appreciation to the jawans and commanders who are relentlessly battling the dual challenges of Pakistan-abetted terror and the Covid pandemic.

He reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively.

Later, the COAS was briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander on the overall situation pertaining to the LoC and the hinterland, the official said The Army Chief complimented the excellent synergy exhibited by all sections of the civil administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces and other security agencies in projecting a 'whole of government' approach that has resulted in improvement in the security situation conducive for fostering a new era of development in the UT, he said.

In the evening, Gen Naravane called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here and discussed the emerging challenges and roadmap for long-term peace in J-K.

The LG appreciated the role played by the Army in restoring and preserving peace in the UT and providing aid to the civil authorities against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Joshi had on Tuesday said ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan is being followed in letter and spirit by both sides, but asserted that the Indian Army is not letting its guard down even for one bit along the border in Jammu and Kashmir.

