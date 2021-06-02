Left Menu

Kerala imposes monsoon trawling ban from June 9-July 31

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 02-06-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 20:01 IST
Kerala imposes monsoon trawling ban from June 9-July 31
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to impose ban on monsoon trawling operations by mechanised fishing boats along the state coast for 52 days starting from June 9.

The state cabinet took the decision on the ban which will be in force from June 9 to July 31.

The ban is intended to enhance marine fish stock and improve their habitat.

The state cabinet also decided to open a fixed deposit of Rs five lakh in the name of son of Soumya Santhosh who was recentlykilled in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel.

The state government will also take care of the child's education expenses.

NORKA Roots, a welfare agency of non-resident Keralites under the state government, had on Monday handed over Rs four lakh insurance amount to the family of Soumya.

Soumya was talking to her husband Santhosh over a video call in the evening of May 11 when the rocket hit the house where she was working.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of N Jayaraj as the chief whip of the Kerala Assemly.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021