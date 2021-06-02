Maha: Man hit by train while crossing rly track in Nagpur

A 25-year-old man was run over by a moving train while he was crossing a railway track in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Narendra Nagar area on Tuesday night when Vinay Singh alias Rahul Rajesh Chauhan, was crossing the track near an overbridge, an official from Rana Pratap Nagar police station said.

The victim had gone for a walk with his friends, who stopped to attend nature's call, while he went ahead, the official said.

The train approaching from the other side hit the victim, who died on the spot, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard.

