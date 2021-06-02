Left Menu

Labour officials register case against AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 02-06-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 20:25 IST
Labour officials register case against AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel
  • Country:
  • India

A case of alleged assault and rioting has been registered against Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel after he led a group of shopkeepers to the labor commissioner's office here to protest the sealing of shops, an official said.

Jaleel claimed that the case registered against him had no connection with the incident which took place on Tuesday night.

The AIMIM leader visited the labour commissioner's office alongwith a group of shopkeepers, demanding that 56 shops in the city which were sealed last month be allowed to reopen after payment of fine.

These shops had been sealed for allegedly being open beyond permitted time as lockdown-like restrictions due to COVID-19 were in force.

There was allegedly a scuffle during the meeting, after which deputy commissioner (Labour) filed a complaint against Jaleel and 24 shop-owners late at night.

A case was registered under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) among others, a police officer said.

''The things are being distorted. The sections invoked against me have no connection with the incident. I have been always opposing the administration's wrong decisions,'' Jaleel said when asked for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021