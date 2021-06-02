Left Menu

Special Leave Petition in SC challenges Delhi HC's verdict on Central Vista project

A Special Leave Petition (SLP) has been filed before the Supreme Court today to challenge the Delhi High Court's May 31 verdict, dismissing the plea against the ongoing construction activities of the Central Vista Redevelopment project and terming the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) as "illegal motive" to halt the construction work.

ANI | New Delhi, | Updated: 02-06-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 20:57 IST
Special Leave Petition in SC challenges Delhi HC's verdict on Central Vista project
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Leave Petition (SLP) has been filed before the Supreme Court today to challenge the Delhi High Court's May 31 verdict, dismissing the plea against the ongoing construction activities of the Central Vista Redevelopment project and terming the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) as "illegal motive" to halt the construction work. The SLP filed by a lawyer Pradeep Kumar Yadav before the top court also challenged the imposition of Rs 1 lakh cost by the Delhi High Court bench on the petitioner, Anya Malhotra, in the case.

The petitioner Yadav, in his SLP filed before the Supreme Court, said that the Delhi High Court was not justified in holding that the PIL filed by the individual writ petitioner, Anya Malhotra, therein was motivated and not a genuine public cause by drawing "presumption and assumption in the absence of a proved material facts and evidence". "The Delhi High Court has failed to appreciate that a bigger construction work with a huge number of innocent labourers/ workers allowed to continue their work during the peak COVID-19 pandemic period is a serious public health issue concern," Yadav in his petition said.

The petition said that Delhi High Court has failed to appreciate that the ongoing construction activities of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment project are essential activities during the peak COVID-19 pandemic and total lockdown period as stipulated in the DDMA order of April 2021. "The Delhi High Court was not justified in holding that the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment project is essential activities during the peak COVID-19 pandemic crisis, especially when the whole country have stopped essential functioning during the lockdown period including the Courts as well as all High Courts," Yadav added in the petition.

Yadav further said that even Courts have stopped physical functioning but is working on the virtual mode in order to safeguard the innocent public, advocates, Judges and Court Staff and to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic and its infection, then why the construction of the Central Vista project should not be stopped, till resumption of the normal life of the general public. Yadav, in his SLP, questioned the Delhi High Court judgment and said if the whole country is affected in this pandemic, and "even small shops and other things have been stopped, then why more than 500 labourers are allowed in the construction site."

"What is the urgency in this Central Vista project?"' Yadav questioned in his petition. The Delhi High Court, in its May 31 judgement, had dismissed a plea seeking direction to suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi High court had also imposed Rs 1 lakh cost on the petitioner and said it was a "motivated" plea and "not a PIL". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021