SGPC to display copy of Guru Granth Sahib damaged during Operation Bluestar on its anniversary

The apex Sikh religious body SGPC on Wednesday decided to display a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib which was damaged during the 1984 Operation Bluestar at a gurudwara here on the anniversary of the military action.

The decision was taken following a special meeting of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) executive committee.

Addressing the press, SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said the Sikh community can never forget the events of 1984.

According to her, the bullet-ridden copy of the scripture, along with other relics, will be displayed at the Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Baba Gurbakhsh Singh behind Sri Akal Takht Sahib from June 3 to 5.

The anniversary of the Operation Bluestar, which was carried out by the Army in 1984 to flush out heavily-armed terrorists holed up in the Golden Temple, falls on June 6.

