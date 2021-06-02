Maha: Villagers attack team of health workers in Palghar, two held
- Country:
- India
Villagers attacked a team of health workers who were going around villages to spread awareness about coronavirus among tribals in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.
The police have arrested two persons involved in the attack, while a manhunt has been launched to nab seven others, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.
The incident took place on Monday, when a team of five personnel from Durvesh primary health centre went to Ganje village for a COVID-19 awareness programme, the official said.
The accused stopped the team, including doctors, from entering the village and beat them up, he said, adding that the villagers also vandalised the team's jeep.
An offence under section 353 (assault to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) among other relevant provisions of the IPC, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act has been registered against the accused, he said.
PTI COR ARU ARU
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
