PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-06-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 21:07 IST
Maha: Two minors among six held for raping 20-year-old woman
Four men were arrested and two minors detained in connection with the rape of a 20-year-old woman in Dehu Road area here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The woman had been allegedly raped by all the accused multiple times since January this year who threatened to release her intimate video with one of them with whom she was in a relationship, an officer said.

The incident came to light after the woman confided in one of her relatives.

The four arrested accused are in the age group of 19 to 32 years while the detained boys aged 15 years, the officer said.

''The woman was in relation with one of the accused.

One of the accused threatened her that they would release her intimate video and raped her time to time,'' he said.

A case has been registered under section 375 D (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

