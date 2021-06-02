Left Menu

Giridih DC seeks permission from state govt to prosecute 18 ultras under UAP Act

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 02-06-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 21:25 IST
Giridih DC seeks permission from state govt to prosecute 18 ultras under UAP Act
  • Country:
  • India

Intensifying drive against extremists, the Giridih district administration has sought permission from the state government to prosecute 18 ultras under the UAP Act, an official said Wednesday.

Giridih Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha has sought permission from the Department of Home, Prisons and Disaster Management, Government of Jharkhand to prosecute 18 CPI (Maoist) ultras under Unlawful Activities Prevention (UAP) Act, the official said.

On December 27 last year, a police team under Giridih SP Amit Renu had arrested 11 militants, including CPI-Maoist area committee member Prashant Manjhi, with 10 weapons including a carbine.

Out of these, three extremists carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh each on thier heads, the official said.

Besides, them seven other ultras have also been arrested separately and their prosecution under the same harsh law has been sought.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021