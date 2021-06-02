Left Menu

Police plea for further custodial interrogation of Sushil Kumar rejected, sent to judicial custody

A court here Wednesday rejected a Delhi Police plea for three more days of custodial interrogation of Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar over the alleged murder of a young wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium here, and sent him to judicial custody.Sushil Kumar, who was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Rashmi Gupta at the end of the four-day police custody, was sent to judicial custody for nine days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court here Wednesday rejected a Delhi Police plea for three more days of custodial interrogation of Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar over the alleged murder of a young wrestler at Chhatrasal Stadium here, and sent him to judicial custody.

Sushil Kumar, who was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Rashmi Gupta at the end of the four-day police custody, was sent to judicial custody for nine days. He is facing charges of murder, cupable homicide and kidnapping. The international wrestler was arrested on May 23. Following his arrest, the court had remanded him to six days police custody, which was later extended by four more days.

