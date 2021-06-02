Left Menu

4 BJP workers arrested in murder case of TMC supporter

PTI | Suri | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:02 IST
Four BJP workers were arrested on Wednesday in West Bengal's Birbhum district in connection with the murder of a TMC supporter, police said.

The arrests were made from the BJP office in Suri, they said.

Kanta Bauri, a TMC supporter, was allegedly beaten to death at Muktinagar village in the Khayrasole police station area on May 8, police said.

Six others were also injured in the incident.

BJP had claimed that a gang of TMC-backed ''goons'' raided the village that day and the villagers resisted.

However, TMC had alleged that its supporters were attacked when they took part in a feast.

BJP leader Kalosona Mondal said, ''There is nothing new in the arrest of the BJP workers. We have to see why they were arrested.'' PTI CORR SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

