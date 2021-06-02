Maha: Man held for attacking neighbour with iron rod
PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:03 IST
A 27-year-old man was arrested from Vartak Nagar here in Maharashtra on Wednesday for allegedly attacking his neighbour with an iron rod over a petty issue, police said.
The accused Raghu alias Raghuvir Vikramsingh Chawda attacked Naresh Panchal (27) after breaking open the door of a public toilet accusing him of playing songs loudly, an official said.
As the victim started running, Chawda chased him and attacked him again with the rod.
Panchal suffered server injuries to his head, the official added.
