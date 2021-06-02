Left Menu

Maha: Man held for attacking neighbour with iron rod

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:03 IST
Maha: Man held for attacking neighbour with iron rod
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man was arrested from Vartak Nagar here in Maharashtra on Wednesday for allegedly attacking his neighbour with an iron rod over a petty issue, police said.

The accused Raghu alias Raghuvir Vikramsingh Chawda attacked Naresh Panchal (27) after breaking open the door of a public toilet accusing him of playing songs loudly, an official said.

As the victim started running, Chawda chased him and attacked him again with the rod.

Panchal suffered server injuries to his head, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021