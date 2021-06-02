Left Menu

Karnataka's Covid management in-charge meets CM to discuss preparedness for 3rd wave

Karnataka in charge of Covid management Dr Devi Prasad Shetty met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday to discuss the preparedness for the third wave of coronavirus.

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:22 IST
Karnataka's Covid management in-charge meets CM to discuss preparedness for 3rd wave
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka in charge of Covid management Dr Devi Prasad Shetty met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday to discuss the preparedness for the third wave of coronavirus. "Precautionary measures will be taken to prevent the Covid third wave. The infrastructure and treatment facilities are to be considered. The required human resources and medicines are being discussed. The task force would submit its report within a week," said Shetty.

The chief minister said the government would take the action based on the recommendations of the task force. Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan who is also head of the task force, Health Minister Dr Sudhakar, Shashikala Jolle, Minister of Women and Child Welfare Ravikumar and several other officials were present in the meeting.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has 2,98,320 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 22,90,861 and fatalities have mounted to 29,554. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021