Left Menu

Chad, Central African Republic call for investigation of border incident

Chad and the Central African Republic (CAR) have called on the United Nations and African Union to investigate an incident at a border post in which at least six Chadian soldiers and three Russians on a military mission to assist CAR were killed. A delegation from CAR met with Chad's interim President Mahamat Idriss Deby on Tuesday in response to the incident, which has threatened to sour diplomatic relations.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:23 IST
Chad, Central African Republic call for investigation of border incident

Chad and the Central African Republic (CAR) have called on the United Nations and African Union to investigate an incident at a border post in which at least six Chadian soldiers and three Russians on a military mission to assist CAR were killed.

A delegation from CAR met with Chad's interim President Mahamat Idriss Deby on Tuesday in response to the incident, which has threatened to sour diplomatic relations. "The two parties have recognised the gravity of the situation and stress the urgency of clarifying the circumstances in which this attack was carried out," their foreign ministers said in a joint statement late on Tuesday.

Chad's defence ministry on Sunday said that Central African troops had attacked a Chadian military post, killed one soldier, and kidnapped and executed five others - actions it said amounted to a war crime. CAR authorities said a firefight had broken out by mistake as their soldiers pursued a rebel group near the Chadian border, resulting in the deaths of troops on both sides. They did not specify how many Central African soldiers had died.

Russia's RIA news agency reported three Russian soldiers, part of a mission to support CAR's military, were also killed during the operation as a result of a mine explosion. A spokesman for Chad's army told Reuters on Tuesday that more troops had been deployed to the border in response to the incident.

"We were attacked on our territory by the army of a neighbouring country. So that this kind of thing does not repeat itself, we are obliged to reinforce security at the border," General Azem Bermandoa Agouna said. Chadian soldiers were central to an African peacekeeping mission deployed to CAR after a rebellion in 2013 that toppled the president. Chad withdrew its forces the following year after they were accused by some in CAR of siding with mainly Muslim rebels in their conflict with mostly Christian militias.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021