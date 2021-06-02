Left Menu

Allahabad HC stays ex-IAS officer’s arrest for the time being

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:25 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the Unnao police not to arrest former IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh for the time being in the criminal case lodged over his tweets on the dead bodies floating in the Ganga.

The court’s Lucknow bench of justices Ramesh Sinha and Jaspreet Singh gave relief to the retired officer on his plea challenging the registration of the FIR against him over his tweets.

While staying the arrest till completion of the probe into the case, the bench also sought the state government's stand on Singh’s plea for quashing the FIR by the next date of hearing.

Singh had challenged the FIR lodged in Unnao for his tweet on May 13 over the alleged disposal of dead bodies in the Ganga.

The FIR was registered at Unnao’s Kotwali police station under various sections of the IPC, the Pandemic Act and the IT Act. It was alleged in the FIR that the photographs, which had been attached with the tweet by Singh, were of January 1, 2014, and were deliberately used to spread hatred which resulted in spreading tension among different sections.

During the hearing, Singh’s counsel A N Tripathi also assured the court that his client is a responsible citizen and would be careful in making such tweets on social media platform in future.

