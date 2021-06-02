J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

Jammu and Kashmir BJP's Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi on Wednesday lauded the administrative skills shown by outgoing chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam post the Centre's abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Subrahmanyam was appointed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Union Ministry of Commerce last week and is slated to take up the post of Commerce Secretary in the department at the end of this month.

Advertisement

On Friday, the government issued orders appointing A K Mehta, a 1988-batch IAS officer, as the new chief secretary.

With his astute administrative skills, Subrahmanyam succeeded in taking the newly formed Union Territory through what otherwise could have been troubled times, Sethi said in a statement issued here. ''In the process of maintaining peace and stability some decisions were to be taken by the government which may not be to the liking of some political circles particularly of Kashmir who had adopted the practice of political blackmailing…,” the BJP leader said in the statement.

He further said Subrahmanyam is going to take up a very important position as secretary to the Commerce Ministry during these “bad financial times”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)