History-sheeter fires at police sub-inspector, held

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:33 IST
Chennai, June 2 (PTI): A police sub-inspector (SI) was injured after he was shot at by a history-sheeter who also suffered injuries from a fall while trying to escape.

SI Balakrishnan and another SI Kanakaraj, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a car and asked the passenger to lower the glass window.

In a trice, the history-sheeter opened fire from inside the vehicle, injuring Balakrishnan in the left shoulder, a city police release said.

When the policemen tried to overpower the history- sheeter, he fled and jumped from the flyover sustaining injuries in his left leg and hand. He was subsequently arrested, the release said.

Manigandan alias CS Mani has about 32 criminal cases pending against him, it said.

The injured SI was part of a special team formed under the instruction of Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal to nab those who disturbed public peace and tranquility.

Jiwal visited the injured policeman at a government hospital here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

